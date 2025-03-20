Vail residents needed to serve on Planning and Environmental Commission

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on upcoming vacancies on the Planning and Environmental Commission (PEC):

The Town of Vail is seeking community members to fill three upcoming vacancies on the Planning and Environmental Commission (PEC). Applications are available at www.vail.gov/government/boards-commissions-authority-district/planning-and-environmental-commission-pec and are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 26. The Vail Town Council is scheduled to conduct interviews during its afternoon session on April 1 with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

The PEC meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month beginning at 1 p.m. in the Vail Municipal Building. Duties of the seven-member commission include review and determination of requests for variances and conditional use permits, as well as recommendations to the Vail Town Council on special development districts, subdivisions, rezonings, various Town of Vail proposed plans and other community matters.

Applicants must have lived in Vail for at least one year and be registered voters in the town. The two-year terms begin April 1 and expire on March 31, 2027. For more information, contact Planning Manager Greg Roy at 970-477-3459.