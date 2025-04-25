Vail Public Library hours to be temporarily adjusted

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on adjusting its spring hours due to staffing issues:

Due to staffing shortages, the Vail Public Library will adjust its hours in May and June. Starting on May 1, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

The temporary changes are intended to help the team serve the most patrons during peak hours. The library is in the process of hiring additional full- and part-time staff and will resume its regular Monday through Sunday schedule on July 1.

For more information, contact Vail Director of Library Services Kim McNally at kmcnally@vail.gov.