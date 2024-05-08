Vail Police offer tips for a safe and enjoyable prom night

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on safety for prom night for local high schools on Saturday, May 11:

The Town of Vail is looking forward to welcoming students from Battle Mountain High School and Eagle Valley High School for prom night on Saturday, May 11.

Senior Prom is a significant milestone for high school students, and should be a fun, safe and memorable night for everyone involved. The Vail Police Department recognizes and understands the concerns felt by the community regarding ongoing tension between these two schools and is reassuring the public the department is partnering with Eagle County Schools to do everything possible to ensure an enjoyable prom night for all students.

Parents are urged to have open discussions with their students about the consequences of their behavior. There will be a zero-tolerance policy for any actions that may intimidate, threaten or endanger others. To reinforce this, the department will have an increased presence both during and after prom to maintain a safe environment.

Parents are also encouraged to take steps to safeguard their children. This includes prohibiting unsupervised parties, being aware of students plans after the prom, ensuring they return home at a reasonable hour, and remaining vigilant against the possibility of alcohol or drug use, as well as the potential of criminal charges for both parents and students regarding illegal consumption. If there are parties planned at residences either within the Town of Vail, or anywhere else in the valley, the department highly encourages parents to ensure that only students they know and trust are allowed to attend.

Those with questions or concerns regarding prom night in Vail are asked to contact Commander Lachlan Crawford at lcrawford@vail.gov.