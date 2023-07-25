Vail Police encourage Vail community to join National Night Out Community BBQ Aug. 1

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1:

The Town of Vail Police Department will be celebrating the nationwide community policing event National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1 with a free BBQ for the Vail community. Police personnel will be serving up burgers and hot dogs from 5 to 7 p.m. in two locations: the Timber Ridge Apartments at 1283 N. Frontage Rd. West and the Middle Creek Apartments at 145 N. Frontage Rd. West. Community members from Vail and beyond are encouraged to join at either location to spend a fun evening outside with friends and neighbors.

Both locations will feature the opportunity to get to know Vail officers in a fun and relaxed environment, kids’ activities, and community info. The Middle Creek Apartments location will feature a bounce house for kids and Timber Ridge Apartments will have a Dunk Tank Fundraiser for Speak Up Reach Out where participants can try and dunk an officer!

Community members are encouraged to bring their bicycles, or a photo of their bicycle’s serial number, to register them with the Vail Police Department. Registration aids in the recovery of lost or stolen bicycles.

National Night Out, now in its 40th year, is intended to enhance the relationships between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Police outreach events are also planned in Avon, Edwards, Gypsum and Basalt.

For more information, contact Vail Police Officer Greg Schwartz at 970-479-2200 or Gschwartz@vailgov.com.