Vail Police Department Community Open House

The Vail Police Department recently issued the following press release on its open house at the Vail Municipal Building on Saturday, June 22:

The Vail Police Department is inviting community members to join them for a family-friendly open house between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at the Vail Municipal Building, located at 75 S. Frontage Road.

The open house will include tours of the police facilities and demonstrations of the department’s “tools of the trade,” including equipment used by the Eagle County Special Operations Unit (SWAT), Vail Communications Center, police detectives, crime scene technicians and code enforcement officers. Vail police cars and trucks will be on display. Officers will present information about keeping wildlife wild, steps to prevent bike theft and demonstrations from K9s Mojo and Crosby . There will also be activities for kids, such as a bouncy castle, hot dogs and free ice cream sandwiches.

Detectives, officers, dispatchers and code enforcement officers will be on hand to provide the tours and demonstrations, as well as answer any questions visitors might have. Additionally, ski, snowboard and bike registration will be available during the event.

For more information, please contact Officer Greg Schwartz at gschwartz@vail.gov or 970-479-2209.

Click here for more information