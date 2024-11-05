Vail Police Department adopts new Vail Pass Closure Plan

The Town of Vail on Monday issued the following press release on the Vail Police Department adopting a new procedure for closing Vail Pass this winter:

The Vail Police Department will adopt a new procedure for closing Vail Pass this winter. For many years, Interstate 70 was closed at exit 176 when Vail Pass became impassible due to poor weather conditions or motor vehicle crashes.

The plan for the upcoming season is to utilize exit 180 as a turn-around point. All traffic, including commercial vehicles, will be detoured westbound onto I-70 after exiting at exit 180. Local traffic, including residents of the East Vail and Bald Mountain neighborhoods, will be allowed through the detour.

Commercial vehicles will be encouraged to continue west to find appropriate parking, while non-commercial vehicles can utilize alternate routes or the Town of Vail parking facilities. Both the Village and Lionshead parking structures are free during pass closure events.

The change is necessitated by increased motor vehicle traffic on I-70, resulting in significant traffic impacts on the interstate and within the Town of Vail. Vail Pass closed 18 times during the 2023-2024 winter season which is below average compared to data collected over the past decade; however, the length of each closure has been extended due to the increased traffic.

East Vail and Bald Mountain residents are encouraged to display their vehicle access placards to gain access to their residences during any closures. The bright neon placards are available from the Vail Police front counter, located at 75 S. Frontage Road, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Vail Police Department is also reminding travelers that restrictions will again be in place this winter by the Colorado Department of Transportation. The restriction requires owners of two-wheel drive vehicles with standard tires to carry traction equipment on I-70 between milepost 133 at Dotsero and milepost 259 at Morrison from Sept. 1 through May 31.

It also increases the minimum tread depth for tires on all vehicles – including those with four-wheel drive – from an eighth of an inch to three-sixteenths of an inch. This that all motorists are required to either have an all-wheel or four-wheel-drive vehicle, snow tires, or all-season tires with a mud/snow designation and if they do not, they must carry chain devices throughout winter.

Variable message signs along I-70 as well as 511 traveler information and www.cotrip.org will be used to notify motorists of when traction/chain law comes into effect.

For more information, contact Master Sargeant Christopher Botkins with Vail Police Department at 970-479-2329.