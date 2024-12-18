Vail opens China Bowl, Blue Sky Basin

Vail Resorts on Wednesday issued the following press release on opening China Bowl and Blue Sky Basin ahead of the holidays, bringing the total skiable terrain to more than 3,400 acres (a week or so of warm, dry weather is in the forecast):

Today, Vail Mountain is excited to announce the opening of China Bowl and Blue Sky Basin for the season. Open terrain in China Bowl includes favorites trails like Poppyfields and Shangri La. Open terrain in Blue Sky Basin for skiing and riding includes terrain accessible by Skyline Express Lift and Pete’s Express Lift. Earl’s Bowl in Blue Sky Basin is also open back to Skyline Express. Vail Mountain is now skiing and riding more than 3,400 acres.

ALSO HAPPENING THIS WEEK!

Mug Clubs Return!

Just in time for the perfect holiday gift, the Two Elk and Express Lift Bar Mug Clubs go on sale this Friday! Join us at Two Elk starting Friday to purchase your mug and enjoy your first beer on the house. For the Express Lift Bar Mug Club, you’llalso receive a bonus complimentary engraved chalice and a free pour of Stella beer upon signing up. Each mug club is$100, and members will enjoy 50% off all drafts throughout the 2024-2025 season. With only 100 mugs at each club, be sure to act fast. More details will be posted on the Vail Mountain dining page.

Ski, Apres, Party, Repeat!

Live DJs will be at Express Lift Bar, located next to Gondola One this Saturday and Sunday from 1-3 p.m. Join the party: