Vail Jazz Party, Labor Day Weekend, set to return for 2024

The Vail Jazz Workshop and Labor Day Party on Tuesday issued the following press release on the return of the esteemed festival:

Thanks to a team of exceedingly generous donors and extremely dedicated volunteers, the Vail Jazz Workshop and Labor Day Party will return to Vail for a 30th Anniversary celebration!



Join us as we celebrate the founders, instructors, All-Stars, and musicians who have brought such joy to audiences for 30 years. It’s an effervescent tribute and thank you to everyone who has helped create and build three decades of jazz performances and education in our beautiful mountain valley.



Details will be coming your way soon. Meanwhile, mark your calendars:

Vail Jazz Party: Friday, August 30 – Sunday, September 1 (Labor Day Weekend!)



Vail Jazz could not put on this event and education program without the support of people like you. If you would like to volunteer or make a contribution to the 30th Jazz Party or the Workshop, please reach out to Steve Pope, Interim Executive Director, or Donna Arnold, Director of Education and Operations.

We look forward to seeing you this coming Labor Day weekend!

