Vail Golf Club’s Plain, Johnson win major awards

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on awards won by Alice Plain and Trey Johnson of the Vail Golf Club:

Please join us in congratulating Alice Plain, PGA, Director of Golf at the Vail Golf Club for winning the prestigious Colorado Section PGA Warren Smith Award! This award is presented to a PGA Professional who has made exceptional contributions to the game of golf, the Colorado section, junior golf and their facility. Remarkably, Alice is the first woman to win the Warren Smith award for the Colorado section.

Alice Plain is truly deserving of this honor for her dedication and hard work in advancing the sport of golf. She grew up in South Bend, IN, where she was introduced to golf through her father, and the game has always been a large part of her life. She played on a men’s team at Hanover College in southern Indiana before transferring to Oklahoma State University to play golf for the Cowgirls. She graduated in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing, and moved to the Vail Valley immediately after graduation. Over the past 15 years as the Director of Golf at the Vail Golf Club, she has helped expand junior golf programming and ladies’ programs.

Previously, Alice achieved notable accolades including her recognition as the Colorado PGA Section Golf Professional of the Year in 2021.

Alice enjoys the mountain lifestyle and has many passions including skiing, mountain and road biking, hiking, ski touring and mountaineering.

Trey Johnson – Assistant Golf Professional of the Year, Colorado PGA – West Chapter

Congratulations are also in order for Trey Johnson, PGA, Head Golf Professional at Vail Golf Club, who won the 2022 Assistant Golf Professional of the Year – West Chapter. He was also awarded the 2022 Youth Player Development award. Trey has been instrumental in the success of junior golf programming during his time at the Vail Golf Club.

Trey is a native of Littleton, CO, and he studied hospitality management at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas. He completed his degree in 2016, with a focus on professional golf management.

Trey has worked at the Vail Golf Club for nine seasons, during which time he has been actively involved in all aspects of the operation. In 2023, he was promoted from Assistant Golf Professional to Head Golf Professional. In 2020, Trey received the Youth Development Award and in 2018 he was selected as the Assistant Professional of the Year – West Chapter.

In his free time, Trey likes to spend his time outdoors, whether that be on his mountain bike, running or on a pair of skis. Trey has also played ice hockey since the age of five, and continues to be an avid hockey player!