Vail Golf Club opens all of its permanent greens

The Vail Recreation District recently issued the following press release on the Vail Golf Course opening all of its greens to the public:

The Vail Golf Club is pleased to announce that all greens, including the practice green, are open for play as of Monday, July 3.

“We started out the 2023 season on June 17 with six temporary greens,” explains Alice Plain, Director of Golf. “Opening the permanent greens is an exciting step, as it means our multi-year renovation project is now complete. We are happy to report that the greens are looking healthy and the course is in great shape!”

Book a Tee Time

The Vail Golf Club pro shop is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Grill on the Gore restaurant is open daily for the season from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. View a summer menu here.

For more info about golf passes and programs, visit vailgolf.com. If you have questions, please contact Alice Plain, Director of Golf, at aplain@vailrec.com or 970- 479-2260. We look forward to seeing you on the course, now with 18 permanent greens open for play!