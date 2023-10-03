Vail Fire and Emergency Services hosting open house for National Fire Prevention Week

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on Vail Fire and Emergency Services hosting a community open house on Saturday at the West Vail Fire Station in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week:

Vail Fire and Emergency Services is inviting community members to stop by the West Vail Fire Station, 2399 N. Frontage Road, for an open house from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. The family friendly event will include activities for guests of all ages, including equipment displays and a children’s obstacle course in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week. Activities will also include fire safety information on smoke alarms, exit drills, and carbon monoxide alarms presented by the Fire Prevention Division. Free hot dogs and chips will be served.

National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14, and this year’s theme is “Cooking safety starts with YOU.” The national campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe when cooking.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States and the second leading cause of cooking fire deaths.

“Year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far, accounting for half (49%) of all U.S. home fires,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “These numbers tell us that there is still much work to do when it comes to better educating the public about ways to stay safe when cooking.”

The open house at the West Vail Fire Station and related school visits by representatives from Vail Fire will educate parents and students on the importance of cooking safety. During the sessions, firefighters teach key safety tips to help reduce the risk of a cooking fire.

Watch what you heat. Always keep a close eye on what you are cooking. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking. Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Always keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Have a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove or grill, and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

This is the 101st year anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, which was established to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, the tragic 1871 blaze that killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres. The fire began Oct. 8 and continued into and did most of its damage Oct. 9, 1871.

For more information about fire prevention, please visit NFPA.org or contact Fire Marshal Ryan Ocepek at 970-477-3536 or email rocepek@vail.gov.

Click here for more information