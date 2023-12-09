Vail, Beaver Creek provide $450,000 grant for VVF’s childcare initiative

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on receiving a large grant in support of its YouthPower365 and its Eagle River Valley Childcare Initiative from Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise:

The Vail Valley Foundation today announced the receipt of a substantial grant in support of its YouthPower365 and community work force initiative, specifically the VVF’s Eagle River Valley Childcare Initiative being worked on in Avon, Colorado, from Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort as part of Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise.

“We are extremely grateful to Vail Resort’s EpicPromise, Beaver Creek Resort, and Vail Mountain for this amazing support for the working parents, families, and youth of our Valley,” said Vail Valley Foundation President Mike Imhof. “Their generous gift will support our new childcare initiative in Avon, as well as our youth in afterschool and summer programs through YouthPower365. This is one more example of Vail Resorts’ commitment to taking care of the communities in which they operate, and we are looking forward to applying these funds to the benefit of the community we serve.”

The Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise grant, made on behalf of Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort, will total $450,000 over three years.

“We are proud to support the Vail Valley Foundation with this grant, and believe the work they are doing to support our Valley is pivotal in making this a place we can all call home,” said Beaver Creek Resort Chief Operating Officer Bobby Murphy. “We know childcare is a huge part of putting down roots and living in our community, and we’re grateful to the Foundation for this initiative.”

The Eagle River Valley Childcare Initiative is a project of the Vail Valley Foundation and includes the creation of an employer-based childcare center planned for construction on East Beaver Creek Blvd in Avon, in partnership with the Town of Avon. The facility is in the planning stages but is expected to provide quality early-learning services to over 100 children, ages infant to 5 years old.

“There is very strong demand for increased childcare opportunities in our community, and our goal with the Eagle River Valley Childcare Initiative is to work in concert with existing childcare providers, and entities throughout the Valley, to help provide increased quality, affordable, childcare options for working families,” said Vail Valley Foundation Vice President of Philanthropy Sierra Adams. “Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Mountain, through EpicPromise, have been steadfast partners of VVF for many years. Their increased support in this regard is extremely important, and we are grateful to have their partnership and commitment as we continue to work to improve childcare in our community.”

Learn more about EpicPromise at EpicPromise.com; learn more about the Vail Valley Foundation at vvf.org, and learn more about YouthPower365 at YouthPower365.org.