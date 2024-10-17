Vail announces parking rates, pass offerings for 2024/25 ski season

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its daily parking rates and pass offerings for the 2024/25 winter season:

The Town of Vail has finalized its daily parking rates and pass offerings for the 2024/25 winter season, which remain largely unchanged from the previous two years. The town’s winter parking program aims to proactively manage parking during busy periods; encourage use of multiple modes of transportation; limit the number of Frontage Road overflow parking days; improve safety; and work toward the town’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025. New this winter, Core Transit offers free regional bus service between Eagle and Vail and low-cost service from Gypsum and Leadville.

Public online pass sales begin Oct. 17 at www.vail.gov/parkingpasses. There is no limit to the quantity of passes sold and sales will be available throughout the winter season. The town has implemented a streamlined parking pass system which will require a new parking account for all users. After selecting a pass, users will sign up with their email address and upload required documentation as proof of eligibility for certain pass types. Payment will not be processed until the parking pass is approved, and the credit card used for pass purchase will be saved as the account card on file. This credit card can be changed at anytime on the parking account and will be automatically charged at exit if a fee is accrued while parking. A QR code parking pass will be issued that can be printed, emailed, saved as a pdf, or saved to the user’s mobile wallet. This pass must be kept available to scan at entrance at exit, though the users will have the option of linking a license plate to the QR code parking pass as a backup.

Businesses purchasing multiple passes for their employees should contact the Town of Vail Finance Department to get set up in the system. Town staff will be reaching out to businesses that have purchased multiple passes in the past to explain the pass options available. Contact the town’s parking sales office at 970-479-2104 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday to Friday, or email parkingsales@vail.gov for more information.

To address overflow parking and safety concerns, the area of the S. Frontage Road from the Main Vail Roundabout to Vail Valley Drive will continue to be a no parking zone. This follows a successful trial period during the summer season.

Daily parking rates will fluctuate based on peak and non-peak days. View the calendar at www.vail.gov/parking.

Retail Rates for Vail Village and Lionshead Parking Structures

Non-Peak Peak 0 -1 hour Free Free 1 – 2 hours $5 $10 2 – 3 hours $10 $20 3 – 4 hours $20 $30 4+ hours $30 $40* Entry after 3 p.m. – 4 a.m. Free Free Overnight Rate (4 a.m. – 5 a.m.)

No top deck parking $60 $60

Retail Rates for Red Sandstone, Ford Park, Soccer Lot

Non-Peak Peak 0 – 2 hours Free Free 2+ hours $10 $20 Overnight Rate (4 a.m. – 5 a.m.)

Red Sandstone Garage levels 1, 2, & 3 Only $35 $35

Passes provide savings on the above rates and expanded free parking for Vail locals, business owners and workers, as well as for Eagle County residents. A credit card on file will be attached to the parking pass and will be automatically charged at exit for any fees accrued while parking.

Premier Pass – $5,500

Free, guaranteed access to both Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures as well as access to the Ford, Soccer and Red Sandstone lots.

Business Premier – $2,200

Free, guaranteed access to the parking structure closest to the business. Only one per business in the Village Core. Business verification required.

Employee Plus – $1,850

Free access to Lionshead Parking Structure, Ford, Soccer and Red Sandstone lots. Free access to Vail Village Parking Structure on non-peak days. Access to Vail Village structure at local rate on peak days. Village Core or Vail Mountain 30 hour/week employment verification required.

Employee – $425

Free daytime access to Ford, Soccer and Red Sandstone lots. Access to Vail Village and Lionshead structures at local rate. Village Core or Vail Mountain 30 hour/week employment verification required.

Vail Local Pass – $25

Access to Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures at a discounted rate based on peak and non-peak days. Access to Ford, Soccer and Red Sandstone lots at a discounted rate based on peak and non-peak days. Vail residency, property ownership, business license or employment verification required.

Eagle County Local Pass – $50

Access to Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures at a discounted rate based on peak and non-peak days. Access to Ford, Soccer, and Red Sandstone lots at a discounted rate based on peak and non-peak days. Residency verification required.



Peak Passholder Rates for Vail Village and Lionshead Parking Structures

Peak Rates Local (Vail and Eagle County) Employee Employee Plus 0 – 1 hour Free Free Free 1 – 2 hours $10 $10 $10 Vail Village

Free Lionshead 2 – 3 hours $20 $20 $20 Vail Village

Free Lionshead 3 – 4 hours $30 $30 $30 Vail Village

Free Lionshead 4+ hours $35 $35 $35 Vail Village

Free Lionshead Entries after 3 p.m. – 4 a.m. Free Free Free Overnight (4 – 5 a.m.) $60 $60 $60 Vail Village

Free Lionshead

Passholders other than Business Premier receive free parking when entering after 5 a.m. and leaving before 9 a.m. on peak and non-peak days.



Peak Passholder Rates for Red Sandstone, Ford Park and Soccer Lot

Peak Rates Local (Vail and Eagle County) Employee Employee Plus 0 -2 hours Free Free Free 2+ hours $10 Free Free Overnight Red Sandstone Garage

Levels 1, 2 & 3 only (4 – 5 a.m.) $35 $35 Free



Non-Peak Passholder Rates for Vail Village and Lionshead Parking Structures

Non-Peak Days Local (Vail and Eagle County) Employee Employee Plus 0 – 1 hour Free Free Free 1 – 2 hours Free Free Free 2 – 3 hours $5 $5 Free 3 – 4 hours $10 $10 Free 4+ hours $15 $15 Free Entries after 3 p.m. – 4 a.m. Free Free Free Overnight (4 – 5 a.m.)

No top deck parking $60 $60 Free

Passholders other than Business Premier receive free parking when entering after 5 a.m. and leaving before 9 a.m. on peak and non-peak days.



Non-Peak Passholder Rates for Red Sandstone, Ford Park and Soccer Lot

Non-Peak Days Local (Vail and Eagle County) Employee Employee Plus 0 – 2 hours Free Free Free 2+ hours $5 Free Free Overnight (4 – 5 a.m.) $35 $35 Free

Those working in or visiting Vail are always encouraged to take public transportation, including utilizing the free Town of Vail bus system and its real time bus information platform Ride Vail, as well as the free Core Transit routes within Eagle County and regional services such as Bustang or Pegasus which offer routes from Denver to Vail.

For more information on parking in Vail, visit www.vail.gov/parking, call 970-479-2445, or email parkingsales@vail.gov. For information on local and regional transit services, visit www.vail.gov/bus.

