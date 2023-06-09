Vail America Days celebration set to return

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on the return of Vail’s iconic Fourth of July celebration, Vail America Days:

Vail’s beloved 4th of July celebration, Vail America Days, returns this summer. The event attracts visitors from across Colorado and beyond and will include the Vail America Days Parade and an evening fireworks display, weather permitting. The theme for the 2023 parade is “This Land is Your Land.” A limited number of parade entries are available to non-profit organizations and businesses, as well as children’s and musical groups. The parade route sees 10,000 – 20,000 spectators and is a great way to gain awareness with the community and visitors. The application deadline for parade entries is 5 p.m. June 25.

The parade is scheduled for a 10 a.m. start on Tuesday, July 4 and will make its way from Golden Peak to Lionshead. The day also includes a patriotic concert put on by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

“We are delighted to invite everyone to be a part of the Vail America Days Parade,” said event manager Laurie Asmussen. “This event allows us to come together and celebrate our nation’s independence while enjoying the breathtaking beauty of Vail. We encourage all interested parties to register their floats early to secure their spot in this fantastic parade.”

To register a float for the Vail America Days Parade, interested participants can visit the official event website at www.DiscoverVail.com/4th. The registration process is simple, and a variety of options are available to suit the needs and preferences of participants.

Float registration will remain open until June 25, but due to the popularity of the event, early registration is strongly encouraged. The parade committee will review all applications and confirm participation no later than June 30. Participants will receive detailed instructions and guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

For more information, please visit the website at www.DiscoverVail.com/4th or contact the Vail America Days committee at 970-477-3699 or Laurie Asmussen at 970-376-3756.