Vacancy on the Vail Local Housing Authority

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on a vacancy on the Vail Local Housing Authority (VLHA):

The Town of Vail is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Vail Local Housing Authority (VLHA). The term of the appointment is June 1 through May 31, 2030. The five-member board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. and special meetings as needed.

Applications are available at https://www.vail.gov/government/boards-commissions-authority-district/vail-local-housing-authority-vlha and are due to the town no later than 5 p.m. on May 14.

Applicants must be full-time, year-round residents of the Town of Vail or full-time resident of Eagle County employed by a business holding a Town of Vail business license. Authority members must have a proven ability to be an effective advocate for a full range of housing opportunities and be able to promote a vision for resident-occupied, deed-restricted homes.

Members act as Board of Directors for the business of the VLHA and serve in an advisory role to the Vail Town Council on housing-related matters. The duties may include budget approval, policy recommendations, advocacy, strategic and long-term planning, and making recommendations for development and acquisition parameters. Technical experience in one of the following areas is desirable: financing large projects, construction management, attainable/workforce housing, property management, housing policy, planning, design, residential real estate development, grant acquisitions and legal.

The appointment is a volunteer position. Applicants will be interviewed by the Vail Town Council during the afternoon meeting on Tuesday, May 20, with an appointment to follow at the evening meeting.

For more information about the VLHA, contact Jason Dietz, housing director, at 970-479-2145 or at jdietz@vail.gov.