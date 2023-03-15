Upcoming events at Chasing Rabbits in Vail

Chasing Rabbits at Solaris Vail on Tuesday shared the following upcoming happenings, from comedy, to DJ sets and a Metropolitan Opera live screening:

Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD

Saturday, March 18

10am-3pm

Link to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lohengrin-the-metropolitan-opera-live-in-hd-tickets-444145530237

Teleported to the Met at Chasing Rabbits and enjoy a live steamed experience of the Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD on Saturday, March 18 from 10:00 am – 3:00pm. Guests will experience Wagner’s soaring masterpiece as it makes its triumphant return to the stage after seventeen years, but from the comfort of the trendy Vail destination. A ticket is required to attend this event. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online.

Late Night Set with DJ Lou

Saturday, March 25

10pm-1am

Enjoy an hour of funky House vinyl, before turning things up for a full-blown dance party! A cover fee will be charged to guests at the door for entry. For information about VIP tables and bottle service contact VIP@chasingrabbitsvail.com.

Vail Comedy Show feat. Eddie Ifft, Kimbles Hume

Wednesday, April 5

7pm

Link to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vail-comedy-show-at-chasing-rabbits-april-5-2023-eddie-ifft-tickets-499583496687?aff=vcswww

The Vail Comedy Show flies in nationally touring comedians every month that have been featured in film and television like Late Night with Stephen Colbert, CONAN, HBO, Comedy Central, NBC, and more! This rendition features Eddie Ifft who has been called one of the most underrated comics in America by the Onion and British Comedian Kimbles Hume who has been described as infectiously cheerful and just naughty enough! Doors open for the event at 7:00 pm. A ticket is required to attend this event. Ticket prices for the event vary and can be purchased online.

Chasing Rabbits is located in Vail Village at 141 E Meadow Drive, Suite 104, 81657, Vail, CO. For more information please visit www.chasingrabbitsvail.com.