U.S. 6, Post Boulevard roundabout project to resume work April 21

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) on Monday issued the following press release on work resuming on the U.S. Highway 6, Post Boulevard roundabout project on April 21:

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s US Highway 6 and Post Boulevard Roundabout project in Avon will resume work April 21, 2025. This project is a joint venture between CDOT, the Town of Avon, Eagle Vail Metro District, Eagle County and the Federal Highway Administration.



Resuming work on the project includes landscaping, roadway striping, and other clean up items. Completion is expected by mid-June 2025, though dates are weather-dependent and may change.



The reconstruction of this roundabout addresses pedestrian and motor vehicle safety and operational issues, which stem from an insufficient original design, lack of directional guidance, and multimodal accommodations in line with current roundabout standards.



The goal of this project is to physically slow vehicles entering the roundabout to enhance safety, efficiency and mobility for all users. The original design speed for this roundabout was too high, resulting in a higher amount of crashes compared to other similar roundabouts.

Traffic Impacts

Beginning April 21, motorists will encounter road work at the US 6 and Post Boulevard Roundabout. Traffic impacts will include:

Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Travelers should plan for five to 10 minute delays.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Call the project information line at 970-306-6917

Email the project team at: US6PostBlvd@gmail.com

Visit the project website at: https://www.codot.gov/projects/us6postblvd

