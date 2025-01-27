Trump expands authority to rapidly deport immigrants locally, across nation

The U.S. border fence in Tijuana, Mexico.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is giving immigration officers an expanded authority to rapidly deport immigrants, including people the Biden administration temporarily allowed into the country under parole authority, according to an internal memo.

The Thursday memo from U.S. Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Benjamine Huffman means that officials can try to cancel parole — something the agency has authority to do because it’s a discretionary immigration status — for immigrants who arrived in the country within the last two years. That parole conferred a temporary legal status for those immigrants.

The New York Times first reported on the memo revoking parole status.

Such cancellation could throw those immigrants into quick deportation proceedings — which is now possible with the separate reinstatement of a 2019 policy this week known as expedited removal. President Donald Trump, who campaigned in 2024 on a pledge to enact mass deportations, oversaw that policy in his first administration.

Under expedited removal, immigrants without authorization anywhere in the country who encounter federal enforcement must prove they have been in the United States continuously for more than two years.

If they cannot produce that proof, they will be subject to a fast-track deportation without appearing before an immigration judge.

The Trump administration policy is far more expansive than former President Joe Biden’s expedited removal policy. It was limited to 100 miles from the southern border and applied to immigrants without authorization who had to prove they had been in the country for more than 14 days.

Immigration experts said the speed of expedited removal can put numerous people at risk, even U.S. citizens.

“In expedited removal … the burden is on the migrants to show that they’ve been here for more than two years, that they have a lawful status, or that they have a claim of persecution,” said Kathleen Bush-Joseph, an attorney at the Migration Policy Institute, a think tank that studies migration. “You could even have a lawful permanent resident or U.S. citizen mistakenly arrested or even deported because of how fast the procedure works.”

CBP One app

One of those parole programs that could fall under the Thursday memo is the CBP One app, through which nearly 1 million appointments have been made with U.S. officials by people seeking asylum. Those who used the app and have been in the United States for less than two years could face a fast deportation.

Another is the initiative through which roughly 530,000 people from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti were allowed to work and live in the United States. It could also potentially include those from Ukraine who received parole.

Trump has often criticized the use of the programs, and on Monday he signed an executive order to end parole for Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti, along with shutting down the CBP One app.

That means those immigrants who were part of those programs are left potentially vulnerable to expedited removal.

Karen Tumlin, an attorney who challenged several immigration policies during the first Trump administration, said the recent memo is “very sweeping and quite unlawful.”

“I do think it’s intended to clearly apply to (Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela) parolees. Exactly how they do it, I still have a lot of questions,” Tumlin, who is the director of the immigration advocacy group Justice Action Center, said. “I don’t think it’s legally valid. Certainly we won’t hesitate to challenge that in court.”

Because those in the parole program have to give so much information to be approved, DHS can easily find them and prioritize them for removal, Bush-Joseph said.

“So unlike people who have been living in the shadows, who the government doesn’t know that they exist, the government does know that these people exist, and knows where they live,” she said.

The memo followed a separate directive from Huffman on Thursday to expand immigration enforcement abilities to several law enforcement offices within the Department of Justice, such as the U.S. Marshals, Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Expedited removal

During the first Trump administration, expedited removal was put in place in 2019, but due to legal challenges, the policy was only in place for three months before Trump’s first term ended.

What’s different this time around, Bush-Joseph said, is that more people have been paroled into the country within the last two years and there is no injunction blocking implementation of the 2019 notice.

On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a new lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the Trump administration’s reversion to the 2019 policy.

Anand Balakrishnan, the senior staff attorney with the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project and lead counsel on the case, said in a statement that the policy will fuel Trump’s promise of mass deportations.

“Expanding expedited removal would give Trump a cheat code to circumvent due process and the Constitution, and we are again here to fight it,” he said.

In Trump’s first week into his second term, he also expanded ICE enforcement. He rescinded a memo that limited immigration enforcement to occur in so-called sensitive areas, such as schools, places of worship, hospitals and funerals, among other social services and relief locations.

On Thursday, ICE officials conducted a raid on a business in Newark, New Jersey, where officials detained a citizen who is a U.S. military veteran and multiple undocumented residents without producing a warrant, city officials said.

