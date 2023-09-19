Town of Vail trying to issue $5,500 more in e-bike rebates before 2023 ends

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its e-bike rebate program:

The Town of Vail implemented an e-bike rebate program in May of 2023 to make ownership of e-bikes more accessible to residents and town employees. Since its launch, the program has issued 32 rebates equaling $9,500. Another $5,500 remains to be distributed before the end of the year.

Transportation is the second leading source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Eagle County and in the Town of Vail. The Climate Action Plan for Eagle County establishes goals to reduce GHG emissions 25% by 2025, 50% by 2030, and 80% by 2050, and was adopted by Town of Vail in 2018. The Climate Action Collaborative for the Eagle County Community has identified several strategies to help achieve these goals including reducing single occupancy vehicle commute trips by getting people out of their cars twice per week and implementing multi-modal transportation options including micro-mobility solutions such as e-bikes.

Residents and town employees who receive the rebate must agree to use the e-bike as a means of transportation to replace vehicle miles. Further details around qualifications, application requirements and rebate tiers can be found at https://www.vailgov.com/government/departments/environmental-sustainability/e-bike-rebate-program

If you are a Holy Cross Energy member, you are eligible for an additional $50 rebate. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.holycross.com/rebates/e-bike/.

The State of Colorado is now offering e-bike rebates to residents who qualify. For more information ando apply, visit https://energyoffice.colorado.gov/ebike-rebates.

For more information on the Town of Vail E-Bike Rebate Program, please contact Katherine Blocker, Environmental Sustainability Administrative Assistant, at 970-479-2211 or kblocker@vail.gov.

