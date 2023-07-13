Town of Vail to host informational session for potential town council candidates on July 20

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Town of Vail on Thursday issued the following press release on an informational session for potential town council candidates on Thursday, July 20:
The Town of Vail is inviting anyone considering running for town council to attend an informational session for potential candidates next week. The session will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20 in the Vail Town Council Chambers, located at 75 S. Frontage Rd.
Facilitated by Vail Town Manager Russell Forrest, topics will include council roles and responsibilities, including an overview of the council-manager form of government; significant policy issues and upcoming projects; and a high-level overview of the town’s budget.
In addition, Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid will provide her insights as to what to expect as a council member. The session will also include an opportunity for questions and answers.
There will be four open town council seats during this November’s election. Town of Vail elections are non-partisan. In accordance with the town charter, voters may select up to four candidates. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve four-year terms, while the fourth highest vote-getter will serve a two-year term. The mayor and mayor pro-tem are elected from among the council members, and each serves a two-year term.
Eligibility requirements to run for council include being a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age, a registered Vail voter, a resident of Vail for two years immediately preceding the election and collection of a minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered Vail voters on a nomination petition. Nominating petitions will be available beginning Aug. 8.
For more information, contact Forrest at rforrest@vailgov.com.