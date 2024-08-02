Town of Vail seeks public feedback on its Vail Civic Area Plan at Aug. 7 open house

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its Wednesday, Aug. 7, open house to get public feedback on its Vail Civic Area Plan :

The Town of Vail is inviting the public to a community workshop and open house to help kick off the Town Hall implementation phase of the Vail Civic Area Plan . The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 in the Grand View Room, atop the Lionshead Parking Structure.

The project team will give a brief presentation starting at 3:30 p.m. with time for questions and answers. The remainder of the event will be held in an open house format with display boards and team members on hand to explain the materials and collect feedback.

The Civic Area Master Plan was adopted in 2019 and provides a framework for how the town can move toward the creation of Vail’s Civic Area. The plan encompasses the Municipal Building Site, Lot 10, Middle Creek Parcel, Vail Public Library, Dobson Ice Arena, Charter Bus Lot and Lionshead Parking Structure.

Implementation of the plan has begun, with the renovation of Dobson Ice Arena anticipated to begin next year. At the May 21 Vail Town Council meeting, staff and the consultant team provided an update on additional work performed to date. Feedback from council members included prioritizing the replacement of municipal offices on the existing municipal site at 75 S. Frontage Rd., with a portion of the property reserved for private partnerships. The Aug. 7 open house will focus on concepts for the Town Hall site.

Materials will be posted after the meeting at www.engagevail.com/civic-area-townhall and those who are unable to attend are encouraged to provide feedback on the portal. For more information, contact Community Development Director Matt Gennett at 970-479-2146 or at mgennett@vail.gov.

