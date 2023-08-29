Town of Vail receives 10 nominating petitions for 4 open town council seats

The Town of Vail on Tuesday issued the following press release on the 10 petitions received from candidates seeking one of four open Vail Town Council seats in the Nov. 7, 2023 election:

The Vail Town Clerk’s Office has received and validated nomination petitions from 10 candidates who have filed to run for the four open Vail Town Council seats in the Nov. 7 election. The deadline for submitting nomination petitions was 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. In alphabetical order, the candidates are:

Jack Bergey

Samantha Biszantz

Dave Chapin

Scott McBride

Reid Phillips

John Rediker

Christine Santucci

Brian Sipes

Jonathan Staufer

Dave Tucker

The ballot order for the candidates will be determined following a drawing by the Town Clerk’s Office at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 in the Vail Municipal Building. Staufer will be the only incumbent on the ballot. The remaining seats up for election are held by Kevin Foley, Kim Langmaid and Jen Mason who are all term limited. Chapin previously served on the Vail Town Council from November 2013 to November 2021.

Town of Vail elections are non-partisan. In accordance with the town’s charter, voters may select up to four candidates. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve four-year terms, while the fourth highest vote-getter will serve a two-year term. The mayor and mayor pro-tem are elected from among the council members and each serves a two-year term.

Eligibility requirements include being a U.S. citizen, a registered Vail voter, a resident of Vail for two years immediately preceding the election and collection of a minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered Vail voters on a nomination petition.

Vail’s Nov. 7 election is a coordinated election with Eagle County with all voting taking place by a mail-in ballot. A Voter Service and Polling Center will be located at the Grand View Room on the top deck of the Lionshead parking structure to assist Vail voters with their ballots beginning Nov. 2.

Eligible voters include those who are U.S. citizens, are 18 years of age or older and have resided in Colorado 22 days immediately preceding the election. Voter registration is available through the State of Colorado online voter registration system. To register, visit www.govotecolorado.gov. Voters will also be able to register in person at any Eagle County Voter Service and Polling Center on the day of election. Visit www.eaglecounty.us/coordinatedelection for more information.

For questions about the Vail election, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 970-479-2460 or access the town’s website at www.vailgov.com/election.

