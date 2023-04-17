Town of Vail preps Dowd Junction trail for reopening

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on work to reopen the Gore Valley Trail through Dowd Junction:

Crews from the Town of Vail will begin preparing the Gore Valley Trail through Dowd Junction for opening this week.

Work starts on April 17, with a targeted opening of 5 p.m. April 21 weather permitting. In addition to sweeping, cleaning and other repairs, reopening the trail requires the installation of a fabric screen near the Mud Springs Gulch wildlife underpass. The screen hides trail users from migrating deer and elk and allows the trail to remain open during the spring migration season.

Once open, users are advised to use extreme caution during or after additional snowstorms due to snowplowing activity on Interstate 70.

Additional paths in Vail will open as weather allows. The section of recreation trail between Lionshead and Westhaven Drive will be plowed once the ski season is complete. Following spring snowstorms, trails will be plowed back open after all other priorities have been serviced.

For more information, contact Gregg Barrie in the Town of Vail Public Works Department at 970-479-2337 or for ECO Trails updates, visit www.eaglecounty.us/departments___services/eco_trails/index.php.