Town of Vail moves to summer bus operations

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on summer bus operations:

Town of Vail buses will transition from the winter schedule to the summer schedule beginning Monday, April 24. The summer schedule, which will run through mid-November, will provide 30-minute, 40-minute or up to one-hour service on most outlying routes during peak times and one-to two-hour service on most outlying routes during non-peak times. Returning this summer will be an extension of the in-town route to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive starting Memorial Day weekend, which will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as well as added frequency on the East Vail, Golf Course and Sandstone routes.

Vail’s Summer Bus Schedule, April 24 to mid-November

West Vail Green loop will depart from the Transportation Center every 40 minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested.

The West Vail Red loop will depart from the Transportation Center every 40 minutes from 6:20 a.m. to 1:20 a.m. with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested.

An East Vail bus will depart from the Transportation Center every hour from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. with 30 min service from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an additional bus at 2 a.m. if requested.

The Golf Course route will depart from the Transportation Center with the first bus at 7:40 a.m., and will continue hourly from 8:10 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. then will return to every two hours from 6:40 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. An extra Golf Course route will run at 2 a.m. with the East Vail bus if requested.

The Sandstone loop will depart from the Transportation Center every hour from 6:40 a.m. to 7:40 p.m., then every two hours from 7:40 p.m. to 11:40 p.m. An extra Sandstone loop will run at 2 a.m. with the West Vail Red route if requested.

In town buses will run every 7-to-10 minutes. Extension to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive runs daily May 29 through mid-November.

Express bus service will run between Lionshead and Ford Park via the Frontage Road during peak event days throughout the summer. For details, visit www.vaileventparking.com.

For a complete schedule and real-time bus information, visit www.vailgov.com/bus or call 970-477-3456.

