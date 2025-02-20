Town of Vail looking to fill slots on DRB, AIPP board

The Town of Vail on Thursday issued the following press release seeking community members to fill vacancies on the Design Review Board (DRB) and the Art in Public Places (AIPP) Board:

The Town of Vail is seeking community members to fill upcoming vacancies on the Design Review Board (DRB) and the Art in Public Places (AIPP) Board. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 12. The Vail Town Council is scheduled to conduct interviews during its afternoon session on March 18 with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

Design Review Board

Two openings exist on the DRB, with applications available at www.vail.gov/government/boards-commissions-authority-district/design-review-board-drb. The two-year terms will extend from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2027.

The DRB meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month beginning at 2 p.m. in the Vail Municipal Building. Duties of the five-member board include reviewing the design of new structures, remodels, sign requests, landscaping plans and other architectural and aesthetic matters.

Applicants must be residents and registered voters of the Town of Vail. For more information, contact Matt Gennett, Community Development Director, at 970-479-2146 or Greg Roy, Planning Manager, at 970-477-3459.

Art in Public Places

Two openings exist on the AIPP Board, with applications available at www.vail.gov/government/boards-commissions-authority-district/art-in-public-places-aipp. The two-year terms will extend from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2027.

The five-member AIPP Board meets the first Monday of each month beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Vail Town Council Chambers. In addition, board members are expected to attend and participate in AIPP sponsored events and programs throughout the year. The board is responsible for implementation of the AIPP strategic plan; acquiring public art by purchase or donation for Vail’s Art in Public Places collection; assisting the AIPP coordinator with fundraising for public art projects; promoting public art through a public education program that will further community appreciation and understanding of the visual arts; publicizing AIPP projects and recognizing the artist(s) involved; and evaluating the AIPP program and setting program goals.

To qualify, board members must be a resident of the Town of Vail and/or an owner of property within the town for at least one year. For more information, contact AIPP Coordinator Molly Eppard at 970-479-2344 or at meppard@vail.gov.

Click here for more information