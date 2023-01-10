Town of Vail hosts public reception to honor Chief Henninger’s tenure as IACP president

The Town of Vail this week issued the following press release on a public reception Tuesday, Jan. 10 to recognize Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger for his tenure as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police:

Dwight Henninger

The Town of Vail is inviting the community to help recognize Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger for his tenure as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) for 2021-2022. A public reception is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Donovan Pavilion, 1600 S. Frontage Rd. and will include remarks from the chief as well as a recognition from the Vail Town Council. Light appetizers will be served.

First elected to the IACP executive board in 2017, Henninger was sworn in as president in September 2021 and served through October 2022. As president, he led the IACP board of directors and was the primary spokesperson. This included addressing national and international forums, providing expert testimony before Congress and other governmental bodies, conducting media interviews and representing the global law enforcement profession in numerous meetings with key policy makers.

The IACP is the world’s largest and most influential professional association for police leaders, committed to shaping the future of the policing profession. With more than 31,000 members in over 165 countries, the IACP is a recognized leader in global policing, committed to advancing safer communities through thoughtful, progressive police leadership. Since 1893, the IACP has been serving communities worldwide by advancing leadership and professionalism in policing through advocacy, research, outreach and education.

Henninger has been Vail’s Chief of Police since 2002. He leads a 63-person organization that serves over two million domestic and international visitors annually. Additionally, Henninger leads a countywide communications center which provides communications services to 11 agencies in Eagle County and assistance to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

For more information on the Jan. 10 event or the Vail Police Department, contact Commander Ryan Kenney at rkenney@vailgov.com.

Click here for more information