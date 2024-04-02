Town of Vail community survey underway to gauge municipal services, community priorities

The Town of Vail on Monday issued the following press release on its biennial community survey:

The Town of Vail is inviting all residents and stakeholders to take part in its biennial community survey which is taking place in two formats, first by invitation and then via an open link. The survey was last conducted in 2022 and is used to evaluate municipal service levels and to identify community priorities.

Postcard invitations have been mailed to households in Vail with information on how to take part in the survey. Those who live in town and did not receive a postcard, or who prefer to submit a mail-back version of the survey, are asked to call 970-479-2115 or email kwidlak@vail.gov.

Survey respondents will evaluate satisfaction levels for town services, such as public safety, snow removal, transit, parking, community development applications, special events and library operations. In addition, questions to identify and prioritize issues important to the future of Vail are included. The feedback will be used by the Town Council in evaluating areas of focus and future budgeting scenarios.

Vail Mayor Travis Coggin says it’s important the town hear from as many people as possible to learn what matters most to them. To help build interest in the survey, respondents will be eligible to win an e-bike in a grand prize drawing, plus 10 winners will be selected to receive a $100 Visa gift card. The first gift card drawing will take place from among the first completed surveys.

Respondents are asked to participate in the survey just once. The deadline for responses is April 21, but Vail households are requested to respond within 10 days of receiving a survey invitation. Beginning April 8, an open link will go live to collect additional feedback from anyone who cares about Vail. An announcement will be sent when the link is available.

The 2024 survey results will be released in June during a presentation to the Town Council, followed by posting of the results on the town’s website. The project is being managed by RRC Associates, an independent research firm.

Since 1987 the Town of Vail has initiated community surveys in a variety of formats to assist in planning and resource allocations. Previous results have contributed to an additional emphasis on economic development, parking, housing programs, environmental sustainability, customer service improvements and expanded communications.

For more information, contact Communications Director Kris Widlak at kwidlak@vail.gov or at 970-479-2115.