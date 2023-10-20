Town of Vail celebrates America Recycles Day with Hard to Recycle event

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its upcoming free collection day for hard-to-recycle waste in honor of America Recycles Day:

The Town of Vail’s celebration of America Recycles Day returns for its seventh year with a free collection event for electronics waste (e-waste), batteries, tires, yard and food waste, as well as paper shredding. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 at the Ford Park parking lot.

America Recycles Day, held annually on Nov. 15, is an initiative of Keep America Beautiful and provides a day of awareness to help educate and spur action on recycling 365 days a year. Everyone is encouraged to take the recycling pledge and commit to action over the course of the next year at http://americarecyclesday.org/. The current national recycling rate is 32% while Colorado has a 15% recycling rate and Eagle County has a recycling rate of 39%. Town of Vail has achieved a recycling rate of 37%, however, set its sights on continuously increasing that rate, striving to be a zero-waste community.

Recycling is one of the easiest opportunities to save energy and make a positive impact on the community and world. The town’s recycling event is free for residents, property owners and those who work in Vail. Charges may apply for excessive volumes. No commercial collections will be accepted.

Electronics will be recycled with Blue Star Recyclers, an E-Steward certified electronic waste recycler based in Denver. Paper will be shredded securely by Alliance Moving from Gypsum and then recycled at the Eagle County Materials Recovery Facility. Vail Honeywagon will collect yard and food waste to be composted at their commercial compost facility in Wolcott. Tires will also be accepted this year and will be recycled by Trinity Recycling. A maximum of four tires will be accepted per person and tire recycling will only be available until the dumpster fills.

It is currently illegal in Colorado to dispose of electronics with your regular trash. This event provides an opportunity for residents to responsibly dispose of old computers, printers, televisions, small electronic devices and stereo equipment.

This event is funded by fees from the “kick the bag habit” program in which 10-cents of a 25-cents per disposable bag fee is collected by retailers in Vail for customers who choose to opt out of reusable bags. Starting Jan. 1, 2024, disposable carryout plastic bags will no longer be permitted for distribution by retailers in Vail and throughout the state per the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, legislation passed by the State of Colorado in 2021.

This event currently does not accept large appliances, any appliance with refrigerant, or household hazardous waste. The Town of Vail’s annual spring cleanup event, which takes place in May, will include household hazardous waste collection. All Eagle County residents may also dispose of up to 20 items per visit free of charge at the Eagle County Landfill household hazardous waste facility in Wolcott.

For additional details contact Beth Markham, Environmental Sustainability Manager at 970-479-2333 or bmarkham@vail.gov.