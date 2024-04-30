Town of Vail annual Community Clean Up and Poo Patrol set for Thursday, May 2

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on its annual Community Clean Up event and Poo Patrol:

The Town of Vail is bringing back its Community Clean Up event and combining it with the annual Poo Patrol to do a little spring cleaning of the streets, neighborhoods and parks of Vail. All community members and employees are encouraged to come out and help beautify the town.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2. Check in will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Donovan Pavilion, where volunteers can pick up gloves and bags. Coffee and donuts will be available on a first come, first served basis. Shuttles will be available to get volunteers to and from different areas of town.

The clean-up will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, with a pizza lunch provided to all who participate at Donovan Pavilion from noon to 1:30 p.m. Everyone who participates will be entered to win prizes from local businesses. Visit www.lovevail.org/clean-up-day for more information and to register by April 30.

Residents can also dispose of collected trash in dumpsters provided by the town for alternative cleanup efforts from May 1 through May 12 or until they are full, whichever comes first. The dumpsters will be located at the North Trail trailhead parking lot in West Vail at the west end of the North Frontage Road; the Ford Park parking lot; and the East Vail interchange parking area at I-70 exit 180.

In addition, the Town of Vail’s biannual Hard to Recycle event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 10 at the Ford Park parking lot. An announcement with additional details will be sent closer to the event.

For questions, contact Katherine Blocker at 970-479-2211 or at kblocker@vail.gov.