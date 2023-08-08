Town of Vail accepting nominating petitions from candidates seeking one of four open council seats

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on accepting nominating petitions for candidates interested in seeking one of four open Vail Town Council seats in its Regular Municipal Election in November:

Nominating petitions are now available for candidates interested in running for one of four open seats on the Vail Town Council for the Regular Municipal Election in November. The petitions may be picked up in the Vail Town Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Road. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Aug. 28 to circulate and return the nominating petitions. A minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered voters in the town is required in order to appear on the ballot.

The Town of Vail Regular Municipal Election on Tuesday, Nov. 7 will be conducted as a coordinated election with Eagle County. Voters will select four Town Council members who will join the remaining three members whose terms will expire in two years. The four council seats which will be available are held by Kevin Foley, Kim Langmaid, Jen Mason and Jonathan Staufer. Foley, Langmaid and Mason are term limited. The terms of the remaining council members, Travis Coggin, Barry Davis and Pete Seibert, run to November 2025.

To be eligible to run in the upcoming Vail Town Council election, candidates must:

Be a citizen of the U.S.

Be a registered voter within Vail

Be at least 18 years of age

Be a Vail resident for two years immediately preceding the election

Town elections are non-partisan. In accordance with the town’s charter, the three candidates receiving the highest number of votes in the regular election will serve four-year terms, while the fourth highest vote-getter will serve a two-year term.

Vail council members receive a salary of $1,200 per month and the mayor receives a $1,700 monthly salary. The mayor and mayor pro-tem are elected from among the council members and each serves a two-year term.

Voter eligibility and registration information may be accessed through the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office at www.govotecolorado.com. For more election information, contact the Vail Town Clerk’s Office at 970-479-2460.

