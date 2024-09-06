Town of Avon to certify November ballot

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its upcoming municipal candidate election and a referred question from Avon Town Council addressing a use tax on new construction to benefit community housing:
The Eagle County General (Coordinated) Election will be held November 5, 2024, administered by the Eagle County Clerk and Recorders Office. The Town of Avon’s portion of the ballot will include a municipal candidate election and a referred question from Avon Town Council addressing a use tax on new construction to benefit community housing. Ballots will be mailed to Avon registered voters on October 11, 2024 from Eagle County Clerk Regina O’Brien.
Town Council Election
The Avon Town Clerk has received and validated four nomination petitions for Avon Town Council which includes three open seats for a four-year term. The three seats that become vacant are held by Amy Phillips, who is term limited, and Lindsay Hardy and Russell ‘RJ’ Andrade, who are finishing their first term and eligible to run a second term. The candidates who successfully filed petitions by the deadline of August 26, and who will be on the ballot are:
The ballot order selection process was held by the Avon Town Clerk on September 4, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Avon Town Hall, and resulted in the ballot order reflected above. Town of Avon elections are non-partisan and in accordance with the town’s charter, state statutes and municipal election code. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve four-year terms. The mayor and mayor-pro tem are elected from among the council members, and each serves a two-year term.
Referred Ballot Question to Avon Voters
At its August 27, 2024 Council Meeting, the Avon Town Council referred a ballot question to the voters regarding the approval of use tax on new construction to benefit community housing. For more information, please visit Avon.org/Engage. To watch the Council discussion of the ballot question and review the council packet materials, access the town’s website:
Council Meeting Video: https://www.highfivemedia.org/town-avon
Council agenda and packet materials: https://www.avon.org/Agendas
Election Contact Information
A Voter Service and Polling Center will be located at the Avon Town Hall, 100 Mikala Way, to assist voters with their ballots and the election beginning October 21. For further questions about the Avon election, contact Avon Town Clerk Miguel Jauregui at 970.748.4001 or access the town’s website www.avon.org/Elections or contact the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office at their website.