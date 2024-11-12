Town of Avon seeking special event volunteers

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on its search for special event volunteers:

The Town of Avon is preparing for another fun filled event season and is looking for volunteers to join the 2025 Special Event Volunteer Team. If you love working with people, being active in your community, and are interested in joining us, we would like to hear from you! The main role of our Volunteer Team is to assist Town staff with aspects of event execution. This may include distribution of marketing collateral, event set-up and tear down, greeting our guests, and supporting our sustainability “greening” efforts.

“Our special events could not operate without our amazing volunteer team and this year we have an exciting and vibrant calendar of events from live music, family friendly entertainment, sporting events and more that volunteers have the opportunity to be a part of. Volunteering for the Town of Avon events is a wonderful way to give back and summer is a great time to get involved,” said Emily Dennis, Special Events Coordinator.

Volunteers are offered a one-year individual membership at the Avon Recreation Center in exchange for thirty-five (35) volunteer hours, or a 25-punch card in exchange for fifteen (15) volunteer hours. Most service hours are available between April and September.

If you are interested in joining the Town of Avon’s amazing group of volunteers, please contact Emily Dennis, Special Events Coordinator at edennis@avon.org or 970.977.0081 for the application. For more information, please visit www.avon.org/volunteer.