Town of Avon proposes changes to Exterior Energy Offset Program

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on proposed changes to its current Exterior Energy Offset Program (EEOP):

At the Avon Town Council meeting on November 12, 2024, Council passed first reading of Ordinance 24-16, which includes proposed changes to our current Exterior Energy Offset Program (EEOP).

These amendments would update the way in which impacts from new exterior energy sources (i.e. pools, spas, snowmelt systems, etc.) are calculated, and ultimately assessed fees, at building permit.

The report containing a summary of proposed changes, as well as the proposed calculator, can be found on the Building page of the Town of Avon website.

Second reading of the Ordinance is scheduled for January 14, 2025. If approved, the effective date would be February 13, 2025. This will be a public hearing; please feel free to attend if you have comments, questions, or concerns.

If you are unable to attend and would like to submit any written comments for the record, it would be most helpful to receive those not later than January 8, 2025 so that they can be included in the second reading Town Council packet materials. Please send any comments to Emily Block at eblock@avon.org.