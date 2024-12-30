Town of Avon gears up for ice skating on Nottingham Lake

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on ice skating at Nottingham Lake:

The Town of Avon is preparing for the return of ice skating on Nottingham Lake. Public Operations and Recreation Department staff are working hard to open the ice rink next week with a target date of Monday, December 30 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. The opening date is contingent upon weather and ice rink conditions over the coming days. The ice rink will close one hour early on December 31, and be open for normal operations on January 1.

The Town is planning to operate the ice rink through early March but may be adjusted based on staffing, weather or ice conditions. The Recreation Department manages the ice rink and provides skate rentals and concessions out of the Metcalf Cabin in Harry A. Nottingham Park. Community members and visitors with their own skates can enjoy use of the Nottingham Lake ice rink for free, but are required to sign a liability waiver. Skaters can enjoy hot cocoa, s’mores, fire pits, music, seasonal lighting and beautiful views!

The ice rink will be open seven days a week from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Hours of operation are subject to change based on staffing, weather and ice quality. An open skate section and recreational hockey area will be available daily. “Box hockey” goals will be provided on the west end of the ice rink, running north and south. The Recreation Department will also plan to offer select ice programs such as Drop-In Hockey and Drop-In Tea Kettle Curling.

To ensure the safety of the public, the lake is closed for use outside of the designated ice rink area. During summer of 2024, the Town added an aeration system to the lake to improve the aquatic habitat by increasing the levels of dissolved oxygen in the water. Due to the air diffuser use, the ice is thin and compromised outside of the conditioned rink area. The Town encourages the public to safely enjoy skating on the lake within the designated area and within operating hours.

Updates on ice rink status, operations and programs can be found online at AvonRec.org, Avon Recreation’s social media pages or by calling the Recreation Center front desk at 970-748-4060.