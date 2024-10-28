Today (Oct. 28) last day to update registration to receive an Eagle County ballot by mail

Today is the last day eligible Eagle County voters can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov to receive an Eagle County General Election ballot in the mail. However, voters can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at an Eagle County vote center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.



Voters must return their ballot to a 24-hour drop box or vote center by 7 p.m. or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, for their ballot to be accepted. Postmarks do not count, except for ballots mailed by military and overseas voters, which must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the eighth day after the election (Nov. 13).



Eagle County vote centers are open at the following locations:

Town of Avon Municipal Building, 100 Mikaela Way, Avon

Eagle County Government Building, 500 Broadway, Eagle

El Jebel Community Building, 0020 Eagle County Dr., El Jebel

The vote centers are open on the following dates:

Monday through Friday: Oct. 21 – Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Election Day: Nov. 5, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m

An additional vote center will open at the Grand View Room on top of the Lionshead parking structure, 395 S. Frontage Rd W. in Vail, on the following dates:

Weekdays Oct. 30 – Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Election Day: Nov. 5, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are also secure, 24-hour ballot drop boxes outside of Clerk & Recorder offices in:

Eagle County Avon Annex, 100 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon

Eagle County Government Building, 500 Broadway, Eagle

El Jebel Community Building, 0020 Eagle County Dr., El Jebel

Additional drop boxes can be found:

Outside of the Town of Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Rd. W., Vail

Outside of the Mountain Recreation Field House, 450 Miller Ranch Rd., Edwards

Outside of the Town of Gypsum Municipal Building, 50 Lundgren Blvd., Gypsum

Outside of the Town of Basalt Municipal Building, 101 Midland Ave., Basalt

On Election Day, Nov. 5, the Clerk & Recorder offices will be closed for non-election services, including motor vehicle services. However, motor vehicle services will still be available online at mydmv.colorado.gov.

For more information on the Eagle County General Election, contact the Clerk & Recorder Election team at elections@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-8715.