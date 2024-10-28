Today (Oct. 28) last day to update registration to receive an Eagle County ballot by mail

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Today is the last day eligible Eagle County voters can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov to receive an Eagle County General Election ballot in the mail. However, voters can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at an Eagle County vote center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters must return their ballot to a 24-hour drop box or vote center by 7 p.m. or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, for their ballot to be accepted. Postmarks do not count, except for ballots mailed by military and overseas voters, which must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the eighth day after the election (Nov. 13).
Eagle County vote centers are open at the following locations:
On Election Day, Nov. 5, the Clerk & Recorder offices will be closed for non-election services, including motor vehicle services. However, motor vehicle services will still be available online at mydmv.colorado.gov.
For more information on the Eagle County General Election, contact the Clerk & Recorder Election team at elections@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-8715.