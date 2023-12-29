Tips for celebrating safely in Vail this New Year’s Eve

The Town of Vail recently issued the following press release on tips for safely celebrating New Year’s Eve in Vail on Sunday night:

New Year’s Eve in Vail will include bus service adjustments and the presence of police and fire personnel to ensure a safe and fun atmosphere is provided for residents and guests. Additional foot patrols in the pedestrian areas will be used to maintain a family-friendly environment during the holiday.

Vail Transit and Eagle County’s ECO Transit will suspend inbound bus service at midnight. To accommodate late-night revelers returning home, outbound service will run uninterrupted throughout the evening, with the last ECO bus leaving the Vail Transportation Center at approximately 2 a.m. and the last Vail Transit bus leaving at 2:10 a.m. Late-night ECO Transit service will be offered for free beginning at midnight.

Also, between midnight and 2 a.m., service on Vail’s in-town route will be reduced due to anticipated crowds along Meadow Drive. Regular in-town service will resume at 6:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Visit https://ride.vail.gov for Vail Transit schedules and real-time bus information. Visit www.eaglecounty.us/transit for ECO Transit information.

For exceptional circumstances, vehicles entering after 3 p.m. may be left overnight in the Vail Village or Lionshead parking structures, compliments of the Town of Vail. Please do not drink and drive. Vehicles must be retrieved by 11 a.m. the next day. Parkers should see the booth attendant at exit to utilize this program. Note that overnight top-deck parking is not allowed at either structure due to snow removal operations.

The town’s New Year’s Eve celebration will once again include a torchlight parade and fireworks at Golden Peak. A Vail tradition, ski and snowboard instructors form a glowing train as they ski down Golden Peak starting at approximately 6:15 p.m. Viewing will take place at the base of Golden Peak. Fireworks will light up the sky directly after the parade and will be visible from all base areas as well as across I-70. Visit https://discovervail.com/event/new-years-eve-torchlight-parade-fireworks/ for more information and a viewing map.

