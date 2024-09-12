Tiësto coming to Ford Park in Vail for Stifel Birds of Prey World Cup ski races

The Vail Valley Foundation on Wednesday issued the following press release on the Stifel Birds of Prey welcoming renowned DJ Tiësto to Ford Park in Vail on Friday, Dec. 13 as part of the entertainment lineup for the 10-day Audi FIS Ski World Cup festival:

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. MDT, at bcworldcup.com

“We are incredibly excited to bring Tiësto not only to the Birds of Prey but to Vail to highlight the live music offerings during the historic back-to-back World Cup event weekends,” said Mike Imhof, president of the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which operates the Stifel Birds of Prey event. “Showcasing Tiësto in Vail will provide thousands of ski racing fans the opportunity to explore everything the Vail Valley has to offer as a winter sports and entertainment destination.”

Known as the world’s premier mountain destination, Vail transforms into the world’s premier alpine stage this winter, hosting renowned DJ Tiësto on Dec. 13 at Ford Park, and featuring vibrant village and mountain experiences all winter long.

With back-to-back World Cup weekends Dec. 6-8 (men) and Dec. 14-15 (women), Beaver Creek will host a 10-day festival including free live music, performances at the VPAC in Beaver Creek, family activities, sponsor activations, parties, prizes, and more. Additionally, the 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey will mark the first time both men and women have raced together at Beaver Creek since the 2015 Alpine World Ski Championships, and the first time the women will compete on the world-renowned Birds of Prey downhill course.

The Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup is a free event hosted by the non-profit Vail Valley Foundation. Every Tiësto ticket purchase goes directly toward supporting Birds of Prey event operations and ensuring ski racing has a long and vibrant future in the Vail Valley.

For more information visit bcworldcup.com/

