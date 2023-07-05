The top exciting announcements, developments from the world of gaming

Video and computer games are the most engaging and immersive sensory experiences ever created for their users. Whether you are considering a professional career in gaming or game design or are simply an enthusiastic and passionate gamer, paying attention to the top exciting announcements and developments from the gaming world is always a good thing. You can learn some of the top ones here right now.

Gesture Recognition & Control

One of the leading technological developments in gaming and the focus of many designers across different leading providers is that of gesture recognition and control. Incredibly sophisticated technologies will result in the user being able to control their avatar with their natural movements. An example of this is the 3D intel cameras. These track a staggering twenty-two different touch points on one hand alone.

The five games that are currently using such technology are as follows:

Wii Sports

Ring Fit Adventure

Horizon: Forbidden West VR

Breath of the Wild

Mario Kart

Extended Reality

Providing, of course, that your internet speed for gaming is reliable and fast enough, you will be exceedingly excited to learn about the planned development of extended reality across all gaming providers.

Essentially, extended reality is an amalgamation of virtual reality and augmented reality, offering a truly exceptional level of sensory gaming experience. Gaming manufacturers and designers are focusing on extended reality with a view to providing an even more immersive and smoother play.

Extended reality will combine virtual with real environments, enabling innovation and versatility, ensuring digital information interacts with real-time movements to increase levels of engagement, and will integrate three-dimensional effects with images.

Offline Gaming

One such new and exciting development in the gaming world is already accessed by millions of users, with manufacturers looking to improve the experience immeasurably is that of offline gaming. Offline gaming provides a great deal more flexibility for its users and crucially makes the world of gaming attract more and more people who have never even picked up a controller before, as many games can be played offline on an ordinary smartphone. Popular offline games include Plant vs Zombies, Once Upon a Tower, Alto’s Odyssey, Subway Surfers, and Hitman Go.

In addition, the hugely popular and long, long-awaited release of the Harry Potter immersive experience game, Hogwarts Legacy, is rumored to be receiving expansion packs with extra quests and inventory items alongside the already vast universe users can traverse.

The Sims: 5

Finally, with regards to a specific game, manufacturers of The Sims (Maxis), which has been one of the most well-received games for younger children and older adults alike, have announced a fifth incarnation of the incredibly popular game.

Currently under development, with the codename ‘Project Rene’, The Sims 5 is also rumored to follow its predecessor and launch straight into the category of ‘free to play’. Expansion packs are also expected, as each of the other four versions of The Sims come with an impressive and extensive volume of extension titles. Any fan of The Sims games will be expecting a lot from this new version.