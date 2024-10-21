The Avon Turkey Trot returns on Thanksgiving Day in Nottingham Park

The Town of Avon recently issued the following press release on the Avon Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 28, in Harry A. Nottingham Park:

The Town of Avon is thrilled to support YouthPower365 and the second annual Avon Turkey Trot on Thursday, November 28th in Harry A. Nottingham Park. The Town is once again offering 2K and 5K racecourse options and providing an occasion for the community to continue the annual Turkey Trot tradition on Thanksgiving morning.

“The Town of Avon is honored to continue the long-standing tradition built by the Vail Valley Foundation’s education nonprofit YouthPower365, for generations to come”, said Recreation Director Michael Labagh. “The annual Avon Turkey Trot will become a staple in our event portfolio, and we are happy to support our valued community partners by donating a portion of the registration proceeds to YouthPower365,” continued Labagh.

Avon’s Turkey Trot race will be held on Thursday, November 28 and the races will start at 9:30 a.m., with check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m. The 2K racecourse will include a scenic run around Nottingham Lake, and the 5K racecourse will run through the park and along the Eagle Valley Trail within the Town of Avon.

Pre-registration for the race is now open. The 2K race pre-registration fee is $10 per person and the 5K pre-registration fee is $20 per person. Children who are 5-years old and under race for free! Prices will increase by $5 for day of registration. Participants can pre-register at AvonRec.org through the SmartRec software online registration portal. All participants will be required to sign a liability waiver which must be completed prior to race day.

Light refreshments, awards and raffle prizes will be available after the race. Race day costumes and Thanksgiving holiday flair are welcome and encouraged!

For more information about the race, contact Programs Supervisor Luke Herron at 970-748-4099 or email lherron@avon.org.