Teton Gravity Research film Legend Has It to play at Vail Mountain School on Oct. 12

Teton Gravity Research recently issued the following press release on its 28th annual ski and snowboard film, Legend Has It, which will play at the Vail Mountain School Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 12. To view the trailer, click here, and to check other tour dates and buy tickets, click here.

Teton Gravity Research (TGR), the global leader in action and adventure lifestyle media, announces its 28th annual snow film, Legend Has It. The film features an array of awe-inspiring locations including Patagonia, the California Sierra, Pakistan, and TGR’s backyard, Jackson Hole.

TGR’s elite team of athletes pushes the boundaries in some of the wildest terrain across the globe, helped by the winter of 22/23 that provided record-breaking storm cycles in iconic locations. Legend Has It features stunning cinematography, mind-blowing scenery, and TGR’s most progressive riding to date.

“We’ve traveled the world for 28 years in pursuit of groundbreaking action and cinematography. Over the years we have collected countless stories and experienced extraordinary moments,” says Todd Jones, co-founder of TGR. “This year’s annual film taps into these legendary tales – be it mythical storm cycles, heroic feats, or whispers of fantastical terrain.”

The TGR team chased lines in the Sierra Nevada during California’s snowiest winter on record, rode bottomless powder in the Tetons, explored classic Alaskan spines in the Chugach Mountains and Coast Range, ventured deep into Colorado’s backcountry, and embarked on far-flung expeditions in Patagonia and the Karakoram in Pakistan.

Legend Has It features world-renowned skiers and riders such as Kai Jones, Ian Mcintosh, Nick McNutt, Parkin Costain, Griffin Post, Janelle Yip, Jeremy Jones, Tim Durtschi, Colter Hinchliffe, Maggie Voisin, and many more who pushed their limits to create this film. The film showcases insight into athlete personalities and their relentless commitment to adventure. You can find the full list of athletes and a complete list of tour dates at www.TetonGravity.com/LegendHasIt.

Longtime TGR athlete Ian Mcintosh says, “When I think of legendary I immediately think of locations and in my world of big mountain freeriding, and there’s no more legendary place than Alaska. After a several-year hiatus, I felt compelled to return to Alaska. Time away from this legendary state left me hungry to go back. There’s truly no other place like it and it’s a place where many of my dreams have come true.”

Says Olympian and pro skier Maggie Voisin, “If someone had told me at the beginning of my ski season that I would be heli-skiing in Alaska, shooting for TGR’s newest movie, I wouldn’t have believed them. Let alone I was skiing and learning from two Alaska legends, Ian McIntosh, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, and my childhood best friend, Parkin Costain. DREAM COME TRUE!”

The world premiere of Legend Has It took place in Teton Village, Wyo. on Saturday, Sept. 16th, with all proceeds benefiting Teton County Search and Rescue and Coombs Outdoors, followed by an expansive global tour that will bring the movie to fan’s hometowns around the world. The trailer for the film will be released on July 18th.

Starring: Kai Jones, Ian McIntosh, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Griffin Post, Nick McNutt, Tim Durtschi, Marcus Goguen, Jim Morrison, Christina Lustenberger, Colter Hinchliffe, Parkin Costain, Maggie Voisin, Jim Ryan, Jake Hopfinger, Jeremy Jones, Alex Armstrong, Simon Hillis, McRae Williams, WeiTien Ho, and more.

The film was supported by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, TINCUP Whiskey, Nissan, Atomic, Dakine, RMU, Mammut, Polaris, Völkl, YETI, SCOTT Sports, Backcountry.com, LINE Skis, The North Face, Helly Hansen, Spyder, The Ski Journal, Kästle, RIOT Energy, Palisades Tahoe, Eleven, Crown Mountain Guides, and Mike Wiegele Heli-Skiing.

Brands will also be engaging audiences across the tour with prize giveaways and product demos.

