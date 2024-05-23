Summer 2024 at The AMP kicks off May 31 with Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on the Summer 2024 concert schedule at The Amp in Vail:

Vail, Colo., May 22, 2024 – The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater is set to host a summer of world-class entertainment for Vail Valley locals and visitors.

The nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation, which operates the venue, also today announced that its Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights free concert series has been named the top outdoor concert series by USA Today readers.

A summer of fun

The Gerald R Ford Amphitheater’s entertainment schedule kicks off on May 31 with Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, followed by high-energy performances by Dispatch, Xavier Rudd, Lotus & Daniel Donato as part of the 2024 Mountains of the Music series during the GoPro Mountain Games. The season is scheduled to end with a concert by Barenaked Ladies on Sept. 22, promising a memorable end to summer at The Amp.

Nestled at the base of Vail Mountain, this intimate outdoor concert venue offers many outstanding performances, including classical music presentations by Bravo! Vail Music Festival, internationally renowned dance at the Vail Dance Festival, free Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights concerts, and the Amp Summer Concert series booked in partnership with AEG Presents.

Other signature performances this summer include Steve Martin and Martin Short’s The Dukes of Funnytown!, the annual Fourth of July Patriotic Concert, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and the Vail Valley Foundation’s Community Concert: JoJo Hermann & Friends.

“This year, we are proud to present another amazing summer lineup at The Amp with our partners and sponsors,” said the Vail Valley Foundation’s Dave Dressman. “This lineup reflects a commitment to our ongoing mission to enhance our Valley as a place to live, work, and visit.”

Nationally recognized free concert series

The commitment to providing exceptional entertainment is being recognized nationally. As part of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights music series has been voted the country’s top outdoor concert series for 2024. Hot Summer Nights, which features a diverse lineup of artists and genres, was nominated by an expert panel, and voted for by readers, further validating the special combination of the venue and the free concert series.

“To get recognition today for our free summer concert series, which has been running every year since 1987, is especially gratifying because it is a beloved project in our community and a special way for locals and visitors to get to enjoy the magic of Vail and The Amp all summer long,” added Dressman.

Buy tickets and find the full summer schedule and venue information at grfavail.com