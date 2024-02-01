Stout withdraws from CD3 race, citing Boebert’s move to CD4

The congressional campaign for Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, who was seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the 3rd Congressional District seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, issued the following press release on Wednesday announcing she is pulling out of the race (the move clears the way for Democratic frontrunner Adam Frisch, who lost to Boebert by 546 votes in 2022):

GRAND JUNCTION — Anna Stout, candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District in the 2024 election, has announced the conclusion of her campaign for Congress. This decision comes in response to the incumbent Representative Lauren Boebert’s recent announcement she is moving to the Fourth Congressional District.

Stout, who entered the race in summer 2023, expresses gratitude for the overwhelming support received during the campaign.

“When I entered this race, my objective was to continue my service to the hardworking people of western and southern Colorado and give them a serious homegrown candidate to represent them, rather than the continuous embarrassment we have experienced for the past three years,” Stout said. “Boebert’s decision to run in a different congressional district altered the landscape of this race, I got in this to remove Boebert from office, and while this wasn’t the way I expected to do that, she is no longer the third Congressional District’s problem.”

“I am immensely grateful for the incredible show of support I have received throughout the district and beyond,” Stout said. “The dedication and passion of grassroots supporters fueled this campaign, and I am truly honored to have had the chance to connect with so many incredible individuals who share a vision for a better future for our communities and our country.”

“Though my campaign is coming to an end, my commitment to serving my neighbors throughout our district remains steadfast. I will continue serving the City of Grand Junction as its Mayor, in my role as a nonprofit leader, and as a Spanish interpreter. I encourage all residents to stay engaged in the political process, hold elected officials accountable, and continue to strive for the betterment of our communities.”

Stout would like to express her sincere appreciation to the volunteers, donors, and supporters who dedicated their time and resources to the campaign.

Frisch released the following statement on Stout’s withdrawal from the primary race:

WOODY CREEK, CO – Adam Frisch, candidate for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district, issued the following statement in response to Mayor Anna Stout’s decision to withdraw from the Democratic primary:

“I want to acknowledge Anna Stout’s dedication and service to the people of Grand Junction. She has demonstrated a remarkable ability to bring people together to accomplish important goals for her community. The Mayor’s focus on key issues, such as building new housing and expanding childcare opportunities, reflects her deep concern for the well-being of her constituents.”

Our campaign remains committed to running a race focused on the critical issues that matter most to the people of this district, not on Team Red or Team Blue but on Team CD3. We are dedicated to safeguarding our precious water resources, protecting our important energy industries, supporting our vital agricultural producers, and preserving our cherished rural way of life that defines the 3rd CD. We will continue to prioritize the needs of our constituents as we work towards a better future for all of us.”