STOMP takes to VPAC stage in Beaver Creek Feb. 17-18

The Vail Valley Foundation recently issued the following press release on STOMP coming the Vilar Performing Art Center in Beaver Creek on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17-18:

Over the past nearly three decades, STOMP has mesmerized more than 24 million people in more than 50 countries. STOMP will return to Beaver Creek this month when the international sensation takes the Vilar Performing Art Center (VPAC) stage on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.

The performers, “…make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound,” said co- founder/director Luke Cresswell. A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, STOMP has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. Synchronized stiff-bristle brooms become a sweeping orchestra, eight Zippo lighters flip open and closed to create a fiery fugue: wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion.

The resulting performance is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum.

“Our intimate theater with its incredible acoustics is the perfect venue to experience the sonic adventure of STOMP,” said Cameron Morgan, the VPAC’s executive director.

Critics and audiences alike continue to rave about the joyous show. “STOMP is as crisp and exuberant as if it had opened yesterday,” said The New York Times. The performance has continued to morph over the years, which keeps things fresh even if you’ve seen STOMP perform before. New this year, the show will incorporate two new pieces when it performs in Beaver Creek.

For more information about VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.