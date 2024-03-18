Stoke & Rye hosting Easter Brunch on Sunday, March 31

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on its Easter Brunch on Sunday, March 31:

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront will be hosting a festive Easter Brunch on Sunday, March 31st from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., featuring a visit from the Easter Bunny for the kids!

The decadent Stoke & Rye Easter Brunch buffet will include:

Herb Roasted Prime Rib

Honey Glazed Ham

A Seafood Station with Crab Claws, Oysters, Ceviche & more

Omelets and Waffles with your favorite toppings

Biscuits & gray

Salads & Fresh Fruit

Assorted Smoothies

Bloody Mary’s, Mimosas and Brunch Cocktails

A savory Dessert Bar designed by our Pastry Chef

The Stoke & Rye Easter Brunch Buffet is priced at $80 for adults and $30 for kids age 5-12. Reservations are required; please visit www.stokeandrye.com/easter-brunch to save your spot.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.