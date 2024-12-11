Stoke & Rye hosting Dec. 17 Heaven Hill Bourbon Dinner

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Westin Riverfront in Avon recently issued the following press release on a whiskey dinner at Stoke & Rye on Dec. 17:
Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to host a Heaven Hill Bourbon Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 17th.
This exclusive evening will feature a curated four-course dinner created by Stoke & Rye Executive Chef Angel Munoz Jr., with each course paired with a premium Heaven Hill bourbon.
The menu for the evening includes:
The Stoke & Rye Heaven Hill Bourbon Dinner will start at 6 p.m. and is priced at $175 per person. To make a reservation, please visit www.stokeandrye.com/whiskeydinner. Stoke & Rye will be holding additional special dinners on Jan. 14th, Feb. 4th and March 11th.
Created by Chef Richard Sandoval, Stoke & Rye is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye guests can enjoy unmatched views of Beaver Creek Mountain and the Eagle River on the expansive patio, which offers multiple fire pits and a full-service outdoor bar.
For more information on all events happening this winter at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com.