Stoke & Rye hosting Dec. 17 Heaven Hill Bourbon Dinner

The Westin Riverfront in Avon recently issued the following press release on a whiskey dinner at Stoke & Rye on Dec. 17:

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to host a Heaven Hill Bourbon Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 17th.

This exclusive evening will feature a curated four-course dinner created by Stoke & Rye Executive Chef Angel Munoz Jr., with each course paired with a premium Heaven Hill bourbon.

The menu for the evening includes:

Amuse-Bouche: Caviar Cone – a savory cone with cream fraiche & caviar Paired with Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

First Course: Smoked Potato Soup – with pork belly and chive oil Paired with Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 20 Year Straight Corn Whiskey

Second Course: Blood Orange Salad – with endive, arugula and a piloncillo glaze Paired with Larceny Bourbon Barrel Proof

Third Course: Pistachio-crusted Colorado Lamb Chops – with sweet potato purée, asparagus, crispy onions and a wine glace Paired with Parker’s Heritage 10 year Cask Strength Rye Whiskey

Dessert Course: Bananas Foster Crème Brulée Paired with Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 18 Year



The Stoke & Rye Heaven Hill Bourbon Dinner will start at 6 p.m. and is priced at $175 per person. To make a reservation, please visit www.stokeandrye.com/whiskeydinner. Stoke & Rye will be holding additional special dinners on Jan. 14th, Feb. 4th and March 11th.

Created by Chef Richard Sandoval, Stoke & Rye is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye guests can enjoy unmatched views of Beaver Creek Mountain and the Eagle River on the expansive patio, which offers multiple fire pits and a full-service outdoor bar.

For more information on all events happening this winter at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com.