Stoke & Rye hosting Colorado Whiskey Dinner on Jan. 29th

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on a Colorado Whiskey Dinner on Monday, Jan. 29:
Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront will host a January Whiskey Dinner on Monday, Jan. 29th, a curated evening of four delicious courses created by Executive Chef Angel Munoz Jr. and paired with fine Colorado bourbon.
The Stoke & Rye January Whiskey Dinner will start at 6 p.m. Priced at $135 per person, the savory winter menu will include:
Paired with a Stranahan’s Black Diamond Old Fashioned
Paired with Denver’s Tin Cup Fourteener Whiskey
Paired with Buena Vista’s Deerhammer Distillery Pot Still Rye Whiskey
Paired with Breckenridge Bourbon Stoke & Rye Private Barrel
Paired with Stranahan’s Sherry Cask
Advanced reservations for the Stoke & Rye January Whiskey Dinner are required here.
Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.
For more information or to make a reservation at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.