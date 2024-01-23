Stoke & Rye hosting Colorado Whiskey Dinner on Jan. 29th

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently issued the following press release on a Colorado Whiskey Dinner on Monday, Jan. 29:

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront will host a January Whiskey Dinner on Monday, Jan. 29th, a curated evening of four delicious courses created by Executive Chef Angel Munoz Jr. and paired with fine Colorado bourbon.

The Stoke & Rye January Whiskey Dinner will start at 6 p.m. Priced at $135 per person, the savory winter menu will include:

Welcome: Chef’s Selection of Cured Meat with apricot jam, honey and cornichons with grilled focaccia and lavosh

Paired with a Stranahan’s Black Diamond Old Fashioned

1st course: Quinoa Salad – with roasted root vegetables, figs and port wine reduction

Paired with Denver’s Tin Cup Fourteener Whiskey

2nd Course: Housemade Fettucine with smoked pork belly and garlic cream sauce

Paired with Buena Vista’s Deerhammer Distillery Pot Still Rye Whiskey

Main Course: Colorado Lamb Chops with balsamic glazed pearl onions, sautéed peas and sweet potato au gratin

Paired with Breckenridge Bourbon Stoke & Rye Private Barrel

Dessert Course: Flourless Carrot Cheesecake – with toasted almonds and raspberry sauce

Paired with Stranahan’s Sherry Cask

Advanced reservations for the Stoke & Rye January Whiskey Dinner are required here.

Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. The menu reflects the Colorado landscape while embracing Chef Sandoval’s creative stylings, giving locals and travelers classic cuisine with a fresh flavor attitude.

For more information or to make a reservation at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com or call 970-790-5500.