Stoke & Rye American Whiskey Experience set for Jan. 21

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront recently sent out the following press release on an American Whiskey Experience set for Tuesday, Jan. 21:

Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront is excited to host an American Whiskey Experience on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

This unforgettable evening will include a whiskey pairing dinner featuring Bulleit Bourbon, Blade & Bow, Balcones Texas Rye Bottled in Bone and the George Dickel x Leopold Bros. Collaboration Rye Blend. Stoke & Rye Executive Chef Angel Munoz Jr. has crafted a special menu to complement each whiskey, enhancing their unique flavors with perfectly paired dishes. Gluten-free menu items will be available.

The Stoke & Rye American Whiskey Experience will start at 6 p.m. and is priced at $135 per person. To make a reservation, please visit www.stokeandrye.com/whiskeydinner. Stoke & Rye will be holding additional special dinners on Feb. 4th and March 11th.

Created by Chef Richard Sandoval, Stoke & Rye is a modern American grill serving approachable yet elevated cuisine. Located inside the Vail Valley’s award-winning Westin Riverfront, Stoke & Rye guests can enjoy unmatched views of Beaver Creek Mountain and the Eagle River on the expansive patio, which offers multiple fire pits and a full-service outdoor bar.

For more information on all events happening this winter at Stoke & Rye, please visit www.stokeandrye.com.