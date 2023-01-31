State Rep. Lukens named to Colorado Tourism Office board of directors

The office of state Rep. Meghan Lukens, whose district includes Eagle County, recently issued the following press release on being named to the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors:

State Rep. Meghan Lukens.

DENVER, CO – Colorado Representative Meghan Lukens has been appointed to the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors by House Speaker Julie McCluskie. Rep. Lukens represents House District 26, which includes Eagle, Routt, Rio Blanco, and Moffat counties and was appointed alongside three other State Legislators.

“Tourism is a pivotal component of our Colorado and Western Slope economy, and I am honored to have been appointed to the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors,” said Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs. “I look forward to collaborating with other legislators and industry leaders to strengthen the future of tourism in Colorado by advocating for our natural areas and recreation opportunities on the Western Slope.” (Soundbite attached.)

Rep. Lukens grew up on the Western Slope in Steamboat Springs and knows first-hand the importance of tourism as a driving force of the economy in Colorado. She also enjoys the Colorado tourism industry as an avid skier, mountain biker, and outdoor enthusiast.

Rep. Lukens is eager to contribute to the mission and success of the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors. As a strong advocate for the tourism industry, Rep. Lukens will continue to advocate for funding resources to sustain and build Colorado’s competitive advantage.

Please reach out to Rep. Meghan Lukens at repmeghanlukens@gmail.com with questions.