State of the County celebration set for Feb. 6

Jan. 30, 2024 – Eagle County’s annual State of the County presentation will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6 in the Eagle County Room, located at 500 Broadway in Eagle. All community members are invited to attend.

The theme this year is investing in each other and the event will include remarks from the county commissioners, county manager, and videos and a presentation highlighting accomplishments from 2023 and looking forward to upcoming 2024 programs.

A light lunch will be served following the presentation.

The event will be broadcast live on Eagle County Government Television, Comcast channel 18 in the Eagle River Valley and Comcast channel 19 in the Roaring Fork Valley, as well as streamed live and archived at www.ecgtv.com.

Celebración del estado del condado programada para el 6 de febrero

30 de enero de 2024 – La presentación anual del estado del condado del Condado de Eagle se llevará a cabo el martes 6 de febrero a las 11 a.m. en el salón Eagle County Room, ubicado en 500 Broadway en Eagle. Todos los miembros de la comunidad están invitados a asistir.

El tema de este año es invertir unos en otros y el evento incluirá comentarios de los comisionados del condado, del administrador del condado, videos y una presentación que destacará los logros de 2023 y un vistazo a los programas de 2024.

Se servirá un almuerzo ligero después de la presentación.