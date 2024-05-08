Spend Mother’s Day at Stoke & Rye, Spa Anjali at Westin Riverfront

The Westin Riverfront in Avon recently issued the following press release on Mother’s Day Brunch at Stoke & Rye and a gift card sale at Spa Anjali:

Mother’s Day Brunch at Stoke & Rye at The Westin Riverfront

Stoke & Rye by Chef Richard Sandoval is hosting a special Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 12th from 7 a.m – 1 p.m. The Mother’s Day Brunch is priced at $80 per adult, with kids aged 6-12 priced at $22 each. Kids age 5 and under are free! The menu will include:

Biscuits with chorizo & gravy

Omelet station

Seafood station

Smoothies & fresh fruit

Assorted pastries

A decadent dessert bar

Bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s

Stoke & Rye Mother’s Day Brunch reservations are highly recommended at /www.stokeandrye.com/mothers-day-brunch.

Spa Anjali Gift Card Sale

Treat mom to a relaxing treatment Spa Anjali with gift certificate to redeem on any future spa or salon service. Purchase before Sunday, May 12th and save $25 when you buy online! https://shop.spaanjali.com/vouchers/category/